Enigma (ENG) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $1.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00597149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.02122782 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000569 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 93,271,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,021,899 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

