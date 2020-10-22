Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 26,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

