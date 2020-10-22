Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 855,768 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 241,067 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 736,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 184,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 229,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

TSLX stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 84.54%.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

