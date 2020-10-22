Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 350,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.