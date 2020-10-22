Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,635. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $911.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 1,598,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after buying an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $10,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 374.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

