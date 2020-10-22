DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $294,188.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, STEX, txbit.io and Bitbox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.04547482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00286416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,072,698,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, txbit.io, STEX, SWFT and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.