CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.
CVBF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
