CSX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,967 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 4,686 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 177,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,384. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

