Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 69.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

