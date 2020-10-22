Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crown by 94,351.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crown by 534.1% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,335,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1,070.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 388,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Crown by 76.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 277,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.