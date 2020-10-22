Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE:CCK opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.44.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1,421.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 69.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.