Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $627,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

