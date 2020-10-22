Credit Suisse Group Boosts Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $235.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.18.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $202.23 on Thursday. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.