Contrasting Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and New Jersey Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.54 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.96 New Jersey Resources $2.59 billion 1.07 $169.51 million $1.95 14.82

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources. New Jersey Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and New Jersey Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 New Jersey Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

New Jersey Resources has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Jersey Resources pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50% New Jersey Resources 8.30% 9.43% 3.37%

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats New Jersey Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

