Continental (FRA:CON) PT Set at €90.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (FRA:CON) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CON. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

FRA:CON opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. Continental has a one year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a one year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.21.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

