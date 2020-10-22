Comparing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CatchMark Timber Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 5 0 2.36

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -41.07% -28.72% -7.66% Omega Healthcare Investors 39.17% 9.22% 4.02%

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 3.76 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -4.01 Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 7.32 $341.12 million $3.07 9.76

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.