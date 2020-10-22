Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Gap Up to $56.80

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.80, but opened at $59.10. Coats Group shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 2,705,285 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coats Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.67 ($0.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.43. The company has a market cap of $795.33 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29.

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

