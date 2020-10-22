CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,072 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

PG opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

