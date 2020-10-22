Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,600.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,455.00 price objective (down from $1,460.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.07.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,293.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,283.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,089.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

