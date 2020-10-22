Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.07.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,293.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,283.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,089.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

