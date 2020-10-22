Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,450.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMG. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.04.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,366.66 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,283.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,089.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

