Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,455.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.07.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $82.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,284.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,089.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after purchasing an additional 200,827 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

