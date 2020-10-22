China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Shares of China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) (LON:CNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.95. China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 27,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG.L) Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

