Cfra Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Buy

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Silgan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Silgan by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 408,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 394,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

