Central Garden & Pet Co to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CENT. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

