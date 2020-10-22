Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:WPX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 21,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,772,620. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 355,191 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 837,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,102,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

