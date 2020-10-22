Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.