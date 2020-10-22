Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $419.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $377.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $430.42. The stock had a trading volume of 655,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,400,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,959 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 796.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Tesla by 297.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,071,000 after acquiring an additional 61,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

