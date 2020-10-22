Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

