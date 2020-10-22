Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
