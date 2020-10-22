Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.