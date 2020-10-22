Brokers Offer Predictions for Brigham Minerals Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.54. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 97.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

