Brokerages Expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VER. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Vereit during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Vereit has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

