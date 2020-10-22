Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.26. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $181.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

