BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $3.64

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.51. BowLeven shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 7,842 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

BowLeven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

