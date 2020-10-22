BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $8,700.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00240554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.01308754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00147460 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,308,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,277,875 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

