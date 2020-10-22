Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Achieves $709,023.64 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $709,023.64 and $1,361.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.04547482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00286416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

