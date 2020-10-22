Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $268.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.89. Biogen has a 52 week low of $257.60 and a 52 week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.