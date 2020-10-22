Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 32.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.91 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $257.60 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average is $288.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.18.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

