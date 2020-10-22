BidaskClub Downgrades The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

TBBK stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,761. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.