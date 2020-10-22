Beam Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.12 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Beam has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $8.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000037 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 73,154,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.