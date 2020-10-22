BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report released on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) stock traded up C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 381,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,453. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$46.03 and a 52-week high of C$65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion and a PE ratio of 20.62.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.84%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

