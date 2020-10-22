Barclays Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADNT. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Adient by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Adient by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.