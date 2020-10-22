Bank First Co. (BFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend by 35.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BFC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $494.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. Bank First had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

