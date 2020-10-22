Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 101,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

