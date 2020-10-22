Avient (AVNT) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Avient (NYSE: AVNT) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avient to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57% Avient Competitors 5.25% 7.88% 3.30%

Avient has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient’s peers have a beta of 1.69, indicating that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avient and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avient Competitors 213 996 1282 45 2.46

Avient presently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avient lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avient and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion $588.60 million 19.27 Avient Competitors $14.88 billion $485.51 million 12.91

Avient’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avient. Avient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avient beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

