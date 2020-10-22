Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.
AVY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.09.
Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
