Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

