Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
Avery Dennison stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.09.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
