Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.