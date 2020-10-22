Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
AVY stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.09.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
