Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

AVY stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.09.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

