Ashford (AINC) & Its Peers Financial Review

Ashford (NYSE: AINC) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ashford to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Ashford Competitors -60.37% -74.65% -10.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Competitors 254 668 852 48 2.38

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Ashford’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford’s peers have a beta of 2.31, meaning that their average stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashford and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million -$13.85 million 0.71 Ashford Competitors $1.50 billion $99.61 million 21.54

Ashford’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ashford peers beat Ashford on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

