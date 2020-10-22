ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,527. The company has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.